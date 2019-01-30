China's 2018 renewable power capacity up 12 percent on year

China has been aggressively promoting renewable power as part of an "energy revolution" aimed at easing its dependence on coal, a major source of pollution and climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions.

Total capacity - including hydro and biomass as well as solar and wind - rose to 728 gigawatts (GW) by end-2018, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said during a briefing.

That amounted to 38.3 percent of China's total installed power capacity, up 1.7 percentage points on the year and around 7 percentage points higher than at the end of 2015.

China hooked up another 20.59 GW of new wind power capacity to its grid in 2018, the NEA said. New solar capacity reached 44.3 GW, slightly higher than a figure given by an industry association earlier this month, but still down compared to 2017 following a decision to slash subsidies.

China also completed another 8.54 GW of hydropower capacity, mostly in the nation's southwest, bringing total hydropower to 352 GW by the year's end.

China has tried to change the "rhythm" of renewable power construction to give grid operators time to raise transmission capacity and ensure clean electricity generation is not wasted.