Nigeria: Africa's top oil producer, world's extreme poverty capital

Now that high grass has blocked access to the water, there is no work either.

The people of Ago Egun Bariga have made a living from fishing ever since their families first settled on the edge of the lagoon more than 50 years ago.

The Lagos state government has filled in vast stretches of the water with sand to build much-needed homes, contributing to major changes to the local ecosystem.

Overall, the World Bank has said the number people living on the less than $1.9 a day the benchmark of extreme poverty has fallen overall.

Nigeria overtook India as the country with the most number of people living in extreme poverty last year, with 87 million people in dire financial hardship or nearly half the country's population.

The World Poverty Clock estimated that six Nigerians slip into extreme poverty every minute.

Between now and 2030, it said 45.5 percent of the population or 120 million people will be living in extreme poverty.