Japan's inflation up 0.7 per cent in December

The rate slowed for the second month in a row after hitting 1 per cent in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

The cost of kerosene climbed 12.2 per cent and that of petrol was up 5 per cent, the ministry said.

The core consumer price index, which excludes fresh food, stood at 101.4 against a base of 100 for 2015.

The rate for the year of 2018 rose 0.9 per cent from the previous year, marking the second straight year of increase, the ministry said. However, the reading was still far off the government’s 2-per-cent goal.

In April 2013, the Bank of Japan launched a monetary easing campaign to combat deflation and prop up the world’s third-largest economy, setting the 2-per-cent inflation target within two years.

In October, the central bank revised down its inflation outlook for the current financial year for the third straight quarter.

The nation's inflation is expected to climb 0.9 per cent for the year through March, compared with the 1.1-per-cent increase estimated in July, according to the bank.

The rate is not expected to hit 2 per cent even in the 2020 fiscal year, the bank said.

The bank is due to update its economic outlook on Wednesday.