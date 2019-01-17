Over 50 million passengers passed through Dubai’s entry and exit points last year

Major-General Mohammad Ahmad Al Merri, Director General of the Residency and Foreigners Affairs Department in Dubai, told a press conference on Wednesday that entry and exit movements through airports registered 50 million passengers while those passed through the land entry and exit points stood at 2,461,000.

According to statistics, he said inbound passengers reached 25,234,575 against 24,765,425 for the outbound passengers.

''Passengers who used the smart gates and corridors numbered 11,258,319,'' he disclosed.

He stated that the department had issued 3,250,419 entry and residence permits for individuals and companies and 3,727,501 tourist visas.