Fujairah tourism numbers increased in 2018

Tourism in the emirate during 2018 witnessed noticeable development and demand from visitors, who occupied 36 hotel establishments. Their number reached over 800,000, according to hotel reservations.

Saeed Al Samahi, Director-General of the Fujairah Tourism and Antiquities Authority, said that the authority aims to advance the emirate’s tourism sector, as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and the monitoring of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

He added that 2018 witnessed the launch of new hotels in the emirate, including the 379-room Blue Diamond Alsalam Resort, which is located near the Fujairah International Marine Club and was launched in January 2019, and the 119-room Mirage Bab Al Bahr Hotel in Dibba. Work is also underway on new hotels.