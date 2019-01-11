Eurozone unemployment down to 7.9 per cent in November

The seasonally adjusted figure, down from a revised October jobless rate of 8 per cent, is the lowest rate recorded in the 19-member currency bloc since October 2008, according to Eurostat.

In November, 13 million people were out of work across the eurozone, down by 90,000 on the previous month.

Youth unemployment in the eurozone fell to 16.9 per cent in November, down from a revised figure of 17.1 per cent in October.

The EU's lowest unemployment rate was recorded in the Czech Republic at 1.9 per cent. Within the eurozone, the lowest figures were in Germany (3.3 per cent) and the Netherlands (3.5 per cent).

The highest rates were in Greece, where the most recent data was 18.6 per cent unemployment in September, and Spain, at 14.7 per cent in November.

Across the 28-member EU, unemployment remained at 6.7 per cent, unchanged since October. This is the lowest rate since Eurostat started compiling monthly data in 2000, the agency said.