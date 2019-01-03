SCAD begins research on income, spending of families

The SCAD will conduct a survey that will sample the responses of 8,784 families, of which 6,048 are UAE citizens and 2,736 are resident families, who are distributed around Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

The SCAD explained that the research will continue throughout the entire year, starting from today and ending on 31st January, 2020, while pointing out that it is key to assessing the emirate’s standard of living, by analysing patterns of spending and the income of families.

The SCAD added that the survey will use a new sampling technique, will cover the whole of Abu Dhabi, and will classify spending on goods and services using individual consumer classifications issued by the Statistics Office of the United Nations, UN, and adopted by the World Bank.

It also explained that the survey is the fifth conducted in the emirate, is the second since the SCAD was established, and is in line with related research conducted by most countries every five years. This year’s survey is one of the largest conducted in terms of cost, effort and time, due to the considerable period of its implementation and its seasonal coverage of the spending of families on goods and services, it further added.

The survey will help to provide an economic and social database that highlight real consumer spending and the income of families and individuals and will provide data to help regulate supplies of essential goods and ensure competitive consumer prices. Its results will also be valuable to preparing GDP-related polices.

It will provide statistics for studies and strategies related to community development, which will assist decision-makers in drafting economic and social policies and issuing positive decisions, to improve the living conditions of local families and determine the pricing of goods in line with inflation.