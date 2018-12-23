Surge in homeless deaths in England and Wales

Described as a "national tragedy" by one activist, the numbers were released by the Office for National Statistics just days after a homeless man died outside the Houses of Parliament the second within a year.

The ONS said the estimated 597 homeless deaths was up from 482 in 2013. Their statistics threw up patterns were strikingly different from the general population.

"More than half were related to drug poisoning, suicide, or alcohol causes that made up only three percent of overall deaths last year," said Ben Humberstone, the ONS head of health and life events.

The average age of death was 44 for men and 42 for women and 84 percent of those who died were men.

But the spike in winter deaths was not reflected among the homeless possibly due to greater provision of shelters and services during the coldest months, said the ONS.

"This is nothing short of a national tragedy especially when we know that homelessness is not inevitable," said Jon Sparkes, the chief executive of Crisis, Britain's national charity for single homeless people.

"In one of the world's wealthiest countries, no one should be dying because of homelessness."

The statistics were released a day after MPs were told about a homeless man, a 43-year-old known as Gyula Remes, who was found dead outside the parliament in London.