29,000 students participate in the lema? programme this trimester

Between October 7th and November 15th, over 400 sessions were organised in schools across Abu Dhabi, the Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions as part of the latest 'lema?' which means ‘why?’ in Arabic -tour, a programme run by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).

It is a 19 percent increase on the previous student participation record set during Trimester Three of the last tour which brings together teams of expert scientists and educators to introduce young people to the strange, quirky and exciting side of STEM subjects.

This year’s workshop series features a new ‘Crazy Chemistry’ show, as well as sessions on human biology, space and aviation, ICT and robotics, to nurture the next generation of the Emirate’s scientists, innovators and entrepreneurs.

It is part of ADEK’s quest to establish STEM subjects within the education system and create an innovative and knowledge-based hub in the UAE.