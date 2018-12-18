CBUAE foreign currency assets hit AED346.3 bn in November

The foreign assets exclude CBUAE Reserve Tranche Position and Special Drawing Rights holdings with the International Monetary Fund.

Monetary aggregates, which include currency in circulation outside banks plus monetary deposits and quasi-deposits and government deposits, referred to as M3, continued to increase in November and hit around AED1.593 trillion against AED1.566 trillion in October.

Government deposits amounted to AED305.1 bn in November, while monetary deposits hit AED409 bn and quasi-monetary deposits stood at AED809 bn.