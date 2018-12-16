5.3 million people will have fled Venezuela by end of 2019: UN

The UN agencies for refugees (UNHCR) and migration (IOM) announced the estimates as they unveiled their response plan to the largest displacement of people in Latin America's recent history.

Some 3.3 million Venezuelans are currently living abroad, roughly 2.3 million of whom have fled the country's political and economic crisis since 2015.

The UN appealed for $738 million (654 million euros) to help displaced Venezuelans as well 16 countries currently hosting them.

In August, about 18,000 people were leaving daily, but the figure has fallen to around 5,000, Stein said.

UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi told reporters that the reasons for people fleeing varied "from pure hunger to violence and lack of security".

Among those who have already left, some 365,000 have applied for asylum abroad, Grandi said.