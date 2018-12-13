Diabetic amputations on the rise in the U.S.

When people with diabetes have poorly controlled blood sugar, over time this can restrict blood flow to the lower legs and lead to nerve damage and impaired wound healing. With a lack of sensation in the feet and lower legs, people may not notice sores and infections that develop until these problems become so extensive that they can only be addressed by amputating the damaged portion of the foot or leg.

From 2000 to 2009, the rate of so-called nontraumatic lower extremity amputations fell by 43 percent, from 5.4 cases to 3.1 cases for every 1,000 adults in the U.S with diabetes. But then amputations rebounded by 50 percent between 2009 and 2015, to 4.6 cases for every 1,000 adults with diabetes, the current study found.

The increases were most pronounced in younger adults, ages 18 to 44, and in middle-aged adults, 45 to 64, researchers report in Diabetes Care.

"We already knew that younger adults were not experiencing the same improvements in amputations over time as older adults," said senior author Edward Gregg of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, by email. "However, this is the first time we have observed an increase in amputations."

For every 1,000 adults with diabetes under age 45, the number of amputations dipped from 2.9 in 2000 to 2.1 in 2009, then climbed to 4.2 by 2015.

Among middle-aged adults, amputations per 1,000 people with diabetes went from 6.9 in 2000 to 3.8 in 2009, then to 5.4 by 2015.

In older adults, amputation rates declined from 2000 to 2009 and then held steady.