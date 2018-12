The US added 155,000 jobs last month, with the health care, manufacturing, transportation and warehousing sectors contributing to the increase.

While the number of jobs gained was positive, it was slower than the average monthly gain of 209,000 over the prior 12 months, the bureau said.

US unemployment fell from 3.9 per cent in August to 3.7 per cent in September, where it has since remained. The rate is the lowest recorded in the United States since 1969.