Number of poor in Brazil grows by two million

The figure, going from 52.8 million poor in 2016 to 54.8 million in 2017, meant 26.5 percent of the country was below the poverty line, the Brazilian Geography and Statistics Institute (IBGE) said in a statement.

The data relies on the definition of poverty given by the World Bank, which is when a person lives with less than the equivalent of $5.50 per day.

The number of Brazilians living in extreme poverty calculated at less than $1.90 per day rose from 13.5 million in 2016 to 15.2 million in 2017, representing 7.7 percent of the population.

Brazil, Latin America's most populous country with 208 million inhabitants, suffered its worst-ever recession between 2014 and 2016.