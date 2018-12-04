Turkey inflation drops from 15-year high

The rate of increase in consumer prices fell to 21.62 percent in November compared with the same month last year, still well above the central bank target of five percent but down from October's 25.24 percent rate, according to the Turkish statistics office (TUIK).

The drop a 1.44 percent fall on October was the first since March this year as the rate came in lower than the Bloomberg consensus forecast of 23 percent.

The fall reflects the effects of an aggressive rate hike in September when the central bank raised the one week repo rate 625 basis points to 24 percent.

Analysts speculated that Monday's data could increase the likelihood of a rate cut in the coming months.

Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak welcomed the data.