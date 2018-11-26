German building boom: Most new contracts in September for 20 years

  • Monday 26, November 2018 in 1:43 PM
Sharjah24 – dpa: The German construction sector is booming, with the number of new contracts in the month of September at the highest point for 20 years.
The industry's value surged by 3.6 per cent as compared to August, the Federal Office of Statistics was announced.
 
New business rose by 3.4 per cent in the first nine months of the year, factoring in price adjustments.
 
Growth in the construction industry is being fuelled by high demand for property and hefty price increases.
 
The sector is expecting a revenue increase of 6 per cent in 2018, at 120 billion euros (136 billion dollars). According to German building industry association HDB, as many as 340,000 homes could be built this year.