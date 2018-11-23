Building licenses up 23.5 percent during Q2 in Abu Dhabi

According to Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi, residential building licenses accounted for 77.1 percent of the total permits issued during the quarter (1,110) in yet a new evidence of the urban construction uplift in the emirate.

Saadiyat Island was a top performer in terms of residential building activities, followed by Mohamed bin Zayed City, in an indicator of the continuing construction momentum, specially across freehold areas.

As per the law, foreign ownership is allowed across free zones, which include, among others, Al Reem, Al Maria, and Saadiyat islands.