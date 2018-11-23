Building licenses up 23.5 percent during Q2 in Abu Dhabi

  • Friday 23, November 2018 in 9:28 AM
Sharjah24 – WAM: A total of 1,436 building licenses was issued in Abu Dhabi City during Q2 2018, a growth of 23.5 percent from 1,162 licenses during the same period in 2017.
According to Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi, residential building licenses accounted for 77.1 percent of the total permits issued during the quarter (1,110) in yet a new evidence of the urban construction uplift in the emirate.
 
Saadiyat Island was a top performer in terms of residential building activities, followed by Mohamed bin Zayed City, in an indicator of the continuing construction momentum, specially across freehold areas.
 
As per the law, foreign ownership is allowed across free zones, which include, among others, Al Reem, Al Maria, and Saadiyat islands.