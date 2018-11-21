Czech cabinet approves minimum wage increase starting next year

The government's cabinet, composed of the populist ANO and the social democratic CSSD, approved the measures that would affect around 150,000 employees.

Labour and Welfare Minister Jana Malacova posted on Twitter that the measures were also to designed to increase pressure on employers to raise wages.

The Czech chamber of commerce accused the government of not reacting enough to legitimate concerns of employers, saying the minimum wage increase would particularly affect small and medium-sized businesses in rural areas with proportionately large staff numbers.

The average gross income in the Czech Republic is around 1,200 euros (1,366 dollars) per month, according to the statistics office CSU. The unemployment rate was 2.3 per cent in September, which is the lowest rate in the European Union according to Eurostat, the EU's statistics bureau.