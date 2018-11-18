Eurozone GDP grows 0.2 per cent in third quarter of 2018

Seasonally adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) growth was 0.3 per cent for the 28-member European Union, Eurostat said.

That marks a slight deceleration from the second quarter, when GDP rose 0.4 per cent in the eurozone and 0.5 per cent in the EU as a whole.

Year-on-year GDP growth was 1.7 per cent in the eurozone and 1.9 per cent in the EU, down from 2.2 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively, in the previous quarter.

By comparison, the US economy grew by 0.9 per cent in the third quarter, or 3.0 per cent year on year.