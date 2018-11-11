Abu Dhabi University named among top 30 universities in Arab region

Making a significant leap from the previous year’s rankings and being recognised by QS as one of the region’s ‘Top 10 Fastest Risers’ ADU now ranks 27th out of 123 universities, jumping ahead five places despite the addition of 15 new entrants to the list. The university is also ranked 7th in the Arab Region for International Faculty and 8th for International Students.

Commenting on the achievement, Professor Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of ADU, said, "It gives us great pleasure and pride to be consistently named as one of the region’s top universities by the prestigious and internationally recognised QS rankings. This year’s milestone achievement is a clear reflection of ADU’s commitment towards cultivating innovation and dedication to excellence in higher education, in line with the leadership’s astute vision for the UAE’s institutions to lead on global competitiveness indicators in all fields."

In addition to the overall ranking, ADU also scored highly on several performance indicators including faculty members holding a PhD, international faculty and international students, reflecting the university’s quality of faculty as well as its efforts to nurture a growing and diverse student population. Alongside research outputs, ADU’s employer reputation score continues to rise.

First published in 2014, the annual QS Arab Region University Rankings highlights leading universities in this part of the world. This year’s rankings were compiled by assessing universities on ten performance indicators including academic reputation, international research network, citations per paper and employer reputation.