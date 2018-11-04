European banks withstand stress tests amid Brexit

A total of 48 financial houses from 15 European Union states and Norway – representing about 70 per cent of the region's combined banking assets - participated in the latest stress tests, which were released by the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Central Bank (ECB).

Authorities say the tests were the toughest since the checks were launched in 2009. They were based on a series of possible scenarios and shocks, including a no-deal exit by Britain from the EU and a dramatic economic contraction.

The last Europe-wide tests were carried out two years ago.

The tests released on Friday were conducted amid investor concerns about pressure on Italy's financial sector as Rome shapes up for a showdown with Brussels over its plans to boost its deficit, and about the threat of Britain crashing out of the EU without a deal.

However, the EBA said all the lenders included in its health check of the banking sector scored higher than the minimum required common tier ratio of 5.5 per cent set under the so-called adverse scenarios.

The ratio measures a bank's core equity capital compared with its total risk-weighted assets.

Two British banks, Barclays and Lloyds, came in with some of the lowest grades in the test, scoring a common tier ratio of 6.37 per cent and 6.8 per cent respectively in the survey's adverse scenarios.

Siena-based Monte dei Paschi was ranked the worst performer in the last test in 2016 and has since been bailed out by Rome. However, it scored well below the minimum requirements, unlike any of the banks this year.

A total of four Italian banks – UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo, Banco BPM and Unione di Banche Italiane – were included in this year's stress tests amid concerns about the impact of a spike in borrowing costs and turbulence on the nation's bond market.

Milan-based Banco BPM came in with the lowest ranking among the Italian banks, with 6.67 per cent in this year's tests.

The financial institutions do not formally pass or fail the tests, which are the third since the authorities launched them at the height of the global financial crisis in 2009.

Germany's biggest lender, Deutsche Bank, which has been hit by a series of losses, also performed better than some analysts had expected.

The Frankfurt-based bank achieved a score of 8.14 per cent under the shock tests.

Altogether, 37 banks from the 19-member eurozone took part in the tests.

After falling sharply since the start of the year, bank stocks edged higher in the run-up to the release of the tests.

The Euro Stoxx 600 Banks stock index, which follows the performance of Europe's top lenders, closed 1.31 per cent up just as the bank tests were released in London and Frankfurt.

Of the eight German banks included in the tests, the state-run Nord LB scored the worst result. The northern Germany-based bank's core capital ratio shrank to 7.07 per cent, the EBA said.

Greek and Portuguese banks were not included in the latest tests, with the Greek lenders subjected to a review carried out earlier this year by the ECB, the bank supervisory authority for the eurozone.