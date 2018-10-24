10.5 million students compete in third Arab Reading Challenge

In addition to naming the most prolific reader ‘Champion of the Arab Reading Challenge’, the third edition of the competition will include an award for outstanding school and outstanding supervisor, with cash prizes totalling AED11 million (more than US$3 million).

At the official launch of the educational contest in September 2015, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, had called for large-scale participation of students from across the world.

The 2018 edition of the Arab Reading Challenge significantly expanded its geographical footprint, increasing the number of participating nations to 44 Arab and non-Arab countries, compared to 16 Arab countries in 2017. The competition also recorded a qualitative leap in the number of contestants, marking a 25 percent increase over last year. The number of supervisors participating this year reached 86,000, while the number of competing schools rose to 52,000, up by 11,000 on 2017.