MENA enterprise information security spending will grow 9.8% in 2019

"Security and risk leaders will see new spending in areas related to cloud security and data security, driven by regulations and an increased awareness among organizations as their needs evolve to address more complex threats," said Sam Olyaei, principal research analyst at Gartner. "Those two segments are set to achieve the highest growth rates in 2019, at 108 and 18 percent respectively."

The enterprise information security spending market is comprised of five enterprise security product segments that will bolster growth in 2019: Cloud security spending will total US$9 million a 108 percent increase in 2019.

Data security spending will total US$125 million a 17.6 percent increase in 2019.

Infrastructure protection will total US$225 million a 10.5 percent increase in 2019.

Integrated risk management will total US$33 million a 9.2 percent increase in 2019.

Security services will total US$798 million a 9.9 percent increase in 2019.