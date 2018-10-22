59% of Italians back government's plans

It was published a day before a deadline for the Italian government to respond to the European Commission's criticism of Rome's "unprecedented" deviation from eurozone rules.

Some 59 per cent of Italians back draft budget plans for 2019, which foresee a substantial deficit hike, an Ipsos survey published by the Corriere della Sera newspaper indicated.

In a comment, Ipsos Italia President Nando Pagnoncelli wrote that he also found that 55 per cent of Italians believe that higher government debt is needed to stimulate the economy.

Rome's ruling populist parties are planning to raise the deficit to 2.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), from the 0.8 per cent set by a previous government.

This has raised concerns in Brussels and among investors because Italy's debt levels are already among the highest in the world, standing at more than 130 per cent of GDP, equivalent to 2.3 trillion euros (2.7 trillion dollars).

Eurozone guidelines call for countries to keep their debt to less than 60 per cent of GDP.

The European Commission sent a letter of warning to Italy on Thursday, and could decide to launch a formal infringement procedure when it meets in Strasbourg on Tuesday.

Italy came under additional pressure for its deficit plans Friday, when the Moody's ratings agency cut the country's credit worthiness to one notch above junk status.

A leading member of Rome's other ruling party, the far-right League, was more prudent about the budget in an interview with Il Messaggero newspaper.

Cabinet Secretary Giancarlo Giorgetti called the 2.4-per-cent deficit target for 2019 a "maximum ceiling," hinting that it could be lowered.