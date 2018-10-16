China's CPI up 2.5 pct, PPI up 3.6 pct in September

China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, rose 3.6 percent year on year in September, 0.5 percentage points lower than the previous month, the NBS said.

Food prices went up 3.6 percent year on year, with that of vegetables, fruits and eggs growing and pork dropping by 2.4 percent.

Non-food prices increased 2.2 percent year on year. Among them, cost of accommodation rose 2.6 percent, while that of educational, medical and health care, gasoline and diesel oil all increased.

The average year-on-year CPI growth for the January-September period went up 2.1 percent year-on-year, according to the NBS.

Of all major industrial sectors, the non-metallic mineral products, ferrous metal smelting and rolling, chemical raw materials and chemical products manufacturing, coal mining and washing reported slower price growth.

However, sectors of oil and gas extraction, as well as oil, coal and other fuel processing saw their factory prices grow faster.