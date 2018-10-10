Conflicts displace 250,000 in Afghanistan this year, UN says

A total of 249,233 people were internally displaced by ongoing conflicts between January 1 to October 7, according to the report, marking a rise of 88,000 since July.

In the past week, more than 28,400 people were displaced in northern and north-eastern regions. Some 25,000 of them were displaced from just three districts in Takhar province, the UN reported.

At least 1,400 people were displaced from south-eastern Ghazni and Paktika provinces in the past week.

Kunar has also had a remarkable number of newly displaced people, where at least 1,000 people recently left their homes and fled to safer locations, the report said.

From January to the beginning of October 2017 almost 325,000 people were displaced due to the conflict in the country. For all of 2017, that number reached 445,000 people.

There are 216,000 Afghans displaced due to severe drought in particular in the West of the country, the report said.