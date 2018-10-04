Federal ministries' revenue hits AED39 bn in six months

Expenditures amounted to AED33.2 billion, with the ministries recording 64.6 percent of implementation, achieving a budget surplus of AED5.8 billion during H1.

Revenue growth hit 4.2 percent during H1 comparatively with the first half of 2017, while expenditures increased 8.2 percent during the same monitored period.

According to the report, the MoF's revenues during H1 stood at AED27.67 billion, accounting for 71 percent of the total federal ministries' revenues. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation's revenues totaled AED5.5 billion, while the Ministry of Health and Prevention's reached AED477 million, with the remaining revenues divided among other ministries.

Expenditures on public services, including bonuses, social benefits and other expenses, totaled AED8.74 billion, comprising 28.6 percent of the total federal ministries' expenditure during the first six months of the year.

Expenditure over the education sector valued AED4.1 billion; AED2.4 billion for health sector; and AED2.3 billion for the Ministry of Community Development.