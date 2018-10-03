Welfare services provided to citizens valued AED884.6 million in 2017

There are 2,219 students enrolled in government and private care centres, of whom 72.4 percent were citizens and 27.6 percent non-citizens in 2017.

Health services in Abu Dhabi have experienced remarkable expansion and transformation over the past years. This is most evident in the significant rise in the number of hospitals and other health facilities over this period.

The number of hospitals grew to 60 in 2017, including new private hospitals opened in the region of Abu Dhabi. In general, the Emirate has also witnessed a remarkable increase in the number of health centres and clinics.

In 2017, there were 3.3 physicians per 1000 population, 9.5 nurses per 1000 population and 1.9 beds per 1000 population.