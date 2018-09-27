UK life expectancy stalls for first time since 1982

Life expectancy for both men and women fell by 0.1 years in Scotland and Wales and by the same amount for men in Northern Ireland, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Overall life expectancy for girls born between 2015 and 2017 was 82.9 years no change on the previous figure for 2014-2016.

The figure for baby boys was also unchanged at 79.2 years.

Janet Morrison, chief executive of Independent Age, an elderly charity, called the figures "concerning".

"These figures starkly highlight the need for health and care services to adapt to our ageing population," she said.

Scotland had the lowest life expectancy for a baby born in 2015-17 -- 77.0 years for men and 81.1 years for women.