Dubai listed as one of the 'World’s Most Visited Cities'

The city welcomed 15.79 million overnight visitors last year and with a projected growth rate of 5.5 percent, the emirate is expected to witness another year of steady expansion in 2018.

Dubai has also topped the list of global cities with the highest international overnight visitor spend for the third year in a row, with total international visitor spending of US$29.70 billion in 2017.

Abu Dhabi has once again been named the fastest growing city in the Middle East and Africa, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate, CAGR, of 18.21 percent between 2009 and 2017 in overnight visitor arrivals. The UAE’s capital city is also among the top ten global cities that experienced the strongest growth in international arrivals in the Mastercard study.