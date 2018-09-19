Abu Dhabi takes top spot in 2018 Safest Cities in the World

Surpassing more than 300 cities across the world, including Tokyo, Basel, Munich, and Vienna, the UAE’s capital has once again topped the list as the most secure city in the world, with the emirate's safety index rising from 86.46 points for the first half of last year to 88.26 points during the first six months of this year.

Saif Saeed Ghobash, Under-Secretary, at the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, said, "Safety is paramount when choosing a city to visit or live and work in, and we are proud to be the top of the list for the second year running. Our capital’s strong reputation for safety and a virtually crime-free society is a testament to the ongoing efforts to establish the Emirate as a destination of distinction with international standards of safety. And we hope that adds to all visitors and residents of Abu Dhabi enjoying their time and making the most of our renowned Emirati hospitality."

The index ranked 338 cities globally and is an estimation of overall safety levels in any given city or a country. Established in 2009, Numbeo is a collaborative online database which enables users to share and compare information about the cost of living between countries and cities.