24.660 million barrels of crude imported by Japan from UAE in July

This accounts for 27.2 percent of Japan's total crude imports, the agency that belongs to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, said.

Saudi Arabia provided 30.589 million barrels, or 33.8% of the total, while Kuwait, Iran and Russia provided 7.4 percent, 6.3 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively.

Japan’s crude oil imports from Iran and Russia in July amounted to 5.690 million barrels and 3.625 million barrels, respectively.

Arab oil accounted for 82.5 percent of Japan’s petroleum needs in July.

Japan’s total crude oil imports in that month amounted to 90.554 million barrels, the agency said.