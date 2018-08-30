UAE Banks Federation’s 2017 annual report reaffirms robust banking industry

The report also highlights the UBF’s key initiatives and events, which continue to contribute significantly to the banking sector in the UAE. The report underscores that the UAE’s banking sector remained strong and robust in 2017 with an uptick in growth on the back of strong economic momentum in the country.

Driven by a diversified economy, higher government spending, and growth in trade, the UAE economy expanded by 1.5 percent in 2017, reflecting a sustained increase in investments and consumer confidence. The ongoing rebound in the global economy, steady recovery in oil prices, improved fiscal outlook and higher deposits from the government further stimulated the growth in the sector.

The 2017 annual report highlights the contributions of the UBF CEO Advisory Council, UBF’s diversified technical committees, as well as member banks towards creating a stable, competitive and innovative banking sector capable of meeting the customers’ expectations and contributing to the country’s economic development.

It also emphasises the UBF’s initiatives during the year, including the launch of TASHARUK, a cybersecurity intelligence platform to counter cyber risk and threats.

In addition, the report highlights the key findings of the UBF’s annual Trust Index survey, which showed that trust levels remained high with 68 percent of respondents expressing their trust in the UAE banking sector, and 93 percent of the UAE retail banking customers indicating that they are satisfied with their banks.