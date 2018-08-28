Female investors hold 3.5 billion shares with market value of AED20 bn: Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

  • Tuesday 28, August 2018 in 11:24 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The number of Emirati female investors reached 220,000 by the end of the first half of 2018 and the number of shares they hold is about 3.5 billion with a market value of about AED20 billion.
Whereas their total trading value (buy + sell) during the year 2017 was around AED5 billion and about AED1.8 billion during the first half of 2018, according to statistics released by Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADX, during a celebration on the occasion of Emirati Women's Day.
 
The fourth Emirati Women's Day is being held this year under the theme, "Women on the Course of Zayed'' and comes in conjunction with President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan declaring 2018 the "Year of Zayed" .