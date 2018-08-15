ADX achieves 100% compliance in listed companies' disclosure of Q2 financial results

All of the bourse's 69 listed (local and foreign) public and private companies disclosed their Q2 2018 financial statements.

The combined net profit of public listed companies as of 30 June 2018 has shown an increase of 0.57 percent in comparison to the same period in 2017. The highest recorded rise was in the insurance sector, with an increase of 75.08 %, followed by the financial services sector, 48.28 percent up.

On this occasion, ADX stated that the collaboration between the exchange and its listed companies has always proved to be a productive one.