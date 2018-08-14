Migrant flows to Europe drop sharply in first seven months of 2018

The total number of detected crossings over those seven months was about 73,500, according to Frontex. In July, the number of crossings was 18 per cent lower than a year ago, around 14,900.

The Western Mediterranean route saw more than half of these crossings in July, with the number of migrants reaching Spain quadrupling from a year ago, to nearly 8,800.

In total, this route saw some 23,100 crossings, more than double year-on-year. Around three-quarters are from sub-Saharan Africa.

That increase was more than offset by a drop in migrants using the Central Mediterranean route, where migration fell by 83 per cent compared to July 2017.

The total over the seven months, around 18,200, fell 81 per cent when compared with the year before.

Meanwhile, migrant flows through the Eastern Mediterranean rose by about 75 per cent over the seven months, totalling about 29,500, while the flows through the Balkans continued to be modest.