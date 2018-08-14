UAE ranks above global average in well-being: 2018 Cigna 360 Well-Being Survey

''The UAE's overall wellness reached 61.5 points, ranking higher than the global average and countries such as the UK, France, and Singapore,''revealed the results of the 2018 Cigna 360 Well-Being Survey – Future Assured, launched today, by Cigna Corporation’s business in the Middle East.

Now in its fourth year, the survey adopted a more forward-looking approach to exploring people’s perceptions and concerns for their health and their sense of well-being across five key areas - physical, family, social, finance and work. Drawing on 14,467 online interviews, including 502 in the UAE, the 2018 Cigna 360 Well-Being Survey was conducted from February to March 2018 across 23 countries and territories.

Workplace wellness programmes are crucial for employees in the UAE, with 81 percent of the respondents agreeing that such initiatives are important in choosing between two potential employers. This finding peaks to 85 percent among the millennials, the report added.

"More people are feeling positive about their current financial situation and understand the need to prepare for their future. However, our findings also show a trade-off as we face increased levels of workplace stress today," said Art Cozad, CEO of Cigna Insurance Middle East.

"This presents a huge opportunity for employers to step up their workplace wellness efforts. The UAE Government has already taken the lead in this respect through the innovative Happiness Agenda that is setting a benchmark for countries around the world. Following their example, private sector companies can offer practical solutions such as flexi-hours or stress management support through insurance packages that include mental wellness," he added.

When it comes to ageing, one in two respondents foresee themselves being financially independent in their old age, and three in five believe they will continue to lead an active life both physically and socially. However, with only 20 percent of respondents expecting to have health insurance coverage in their old age, a majority plan to dip into savings to finance medical expenses.

Most respondents, 47 percent, believe they will be taken care of by their partner or spouse, while another 27 percent say they look to their children for support rather than turning to professional caregivers for help.

Nearly 76 percent of respondents say that they are highly open to health data sharing with third parties if it lowers healthcare costs, provides better access to health care, and enables early detection of illness, the report concluded.