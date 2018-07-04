CPI for health group rose 3.1 percent in Q1 2018:SCAD

The figures showed an increase in prices of medical equipment, devices and diagnostic products of 4.7 percent during the first quarter of 2018 as compared to the same period in 2017, which mainly contributed the price hike of the health group.

As for pharmaceutical products, they saw a growth of 3.4 percent during the monitored period with services for out-patient services up by 2.3 percent.

''Prices of hospital, dental and other medical services remained unchanged during the period under review,'' SCAD noted.

Premium healthcare and infrastructure assets and medical tourism are integral part of Abu Dhabi's 2030 vision to diversify its economy.