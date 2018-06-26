Some adult survivors of childhood cancer unconcerned about health

In a survey of 15,620 adult survivors of childhood cancer and 3,991 of their siblings, 31 percent of the cancer survivors and 34 percent of their siblings said they weren't worried about their health.

And 40 percent of the survivors weren't concerned about developing cancer again, similar to the proportion of their siblings who didn't worry about future malignancies.

"Our findings indicate that there is a substantial subgroup of survivors who are not concerned about their future health risks, even among survivors known to be at increased risk of health problems because of their cancer treatments," said lead study author Todd Gibson of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

"A lack of concern may be appropriate in some survivors, but in others it may prevent them from engaging in risk-reduction activities such as recommended screening tests and healthy behaviors," Gibson said by email.

Advances in cancer treatment in recent years have helped a growing number of young patients survive the diagnosis, often transforming their illness from a death sentence to a lifelong chronic disease.

More than 84 percent of children with cancer survive at least five years and become long-term survivors, researchers note in the journal Cancer. Today, there are more than 420,000 survivors living in the U.S. alone.

Better survival odds also mean these children may have an elevated risk of health problems that can develop as a result of tumors or treatments including heart disease, kidney impairment and new types of malignancies.

Cancer survivors in the study had been diagnosed between 1970 and 1999. Half of them were at least 26 years old at the time of the survey, and half had survived at least 17 years after their diagnosis.