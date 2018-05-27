Passenger traffic at DXB reaches 7.6 million in April

The monthly traffic in April totalled 7,613,155, remaining virtually flat compared to 7,622,946 passengers recorded during the same month in 2017, a marginal contraction of 0.1 percent. The year to date traffic reached 30,354,349 passengers, up 0.8 percent compared to 30,119,542 recorded during the first four months of 2017.

Eastern Europe was the fastest expanding market with traffic growing 28 percent, followed by CIS at 17.7 percent, and Africa at 9.9 percent. India maintained its position as the top destination country by passenger numbers with a total of 1,027,267 passengers during the month. Saudi Arabia was placed second with 556,640 passengers, followed by the UK with 530,404 passengers and Pakistan with 369,493 passengers.

London was the top destination city with 315,979 passengers, followed by Mumbai, 202,981 passengers, and Jeddah, 185,017 passengers.

Flight movements at DXB totalled 34,244 during the month under review down three percent compared to 35,285 in April of 2017. Year to date flight movements totalled 136,359 compared to 140,613 recorded during the first four months in 2017, a contraction of three percent.

The average number of passengers per movement during April remained high at 230 compared to 225 during the corresponding month in 2017, an increase of 2.2 percent.

Cargo volumes in April totaled 216,333 tonnes, down 0.7 percent compared to 217,881 tonnes in April 2017. Year to date freight volumes totalled 832,187 tonnes compared to 854,359 tonnes handled during the first four months of 2017, down 2.6 percent.