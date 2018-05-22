AED48.572 billion actual expenditure of federal government in 2017

Spending on the general public services sector reached around AED16.190 billion, accounting for 33.3 percent of total expenditure in 2017, with the public order and safety sector spending standing at AED10.453 billion, or 21.5 percent.

Accordingly, the two sectors accounted for 54.8 percent of total spending, while 13.5 percent, or AED6.574 billion, went to the education sector, followed by the healthcare sector at 8.1 percent, or AED3.943 billion, and then social protection, at 6.5 percent, AED3.134 billion.

Total spending on the economic affairs sector reached AED1.021 billion, or 2.1 percent by the end of 2017. A total of AED621 million, or 1.3 percent, was spent on the housing sector; AED290 million, 0.6 percent, on the environmental protection sector; and AED194 million on the recreation, culture and religion sector, 0.4 percent.

The Ministry of Finance consistently provides financial analyses to federal departments in line with best international practices to ensure transparency as per the provisions of Article 9 and Article 50 of the Federal Decree-Law No.8 of 2011 on the rules for preparation of the general budget and final accounts.