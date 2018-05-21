Artificial Intelligence to add US$182 billion to UAE economy by 2035

The report looked at 15 industries in the UAE and 13 in Saudi Arabia to determine the potential sector-specific impact of AI on the economies of the Middle East.

The research found that in the UAE, AI will have the greatest impact on the financial services, healthcare, and transport and storage industries, with increases of US$37 billion, US$22 billion and US$19 billion, respectively, in their annual gross value added (GVA), which measures the output value of all goods and services in a sector.

Even the labour-intensive sectors of education and construction will see increases of US$6 billion and US$8 billion, respectively, in their GVA over the same period, with AI enabling people to be more productive, thus leading to gains in profitability.

The effects of AI will also be felt in Saudi Arabia, where it is expected to increase GVA by US$215 billion. Accenture research has shown that, globally, AI could boost profitability by an average of 38 percent, leading to an economic boost of US$14 trillion by 2035.