96.6% of people in UAE feel safe, MoI says

Speaking in a press conference organised at Dubai Police Officers' Club, Dhahi Khalfan, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security in Dubai, stressed that the UAE, in line with the directives of our visionary leadership, is keen on bolstering its position as an oasis of safety and security and maintaining its leading position in this regard in the world competitiveness indexes.



''The UAE Vision 2021 also aims at placing the country on top of the world list in safety and security,'' he added.



Major General Dr. Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidly, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Quality and Excellence, Dubai Police, said that the feeling of living in safety rate was 96.8 percent in 2017, exceeding the target of 94 percent, compared to 93.6 percent in 2016. "This indicates that we are on the right track to be on top of the world in this indicator, as per the UAE Vision 2021" he added.



"According to 2017 Global Law and Order report, the UAE placed second worldwide in terms of feeling safe while walking alone at night in your neighbourhood, ahead of some developed countries such as Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Spain," he said.



"As for Emergency Response Times, ERT, the UAE came 2nd worldwide in 2017, exceeding the targeted 4th place, thanks to the new technologies and out-of-the-box solutions that have been introduced," Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, said.



"The traffic accident casualties indicator was 4.53 per 100,000 people in 2017 compared to 6.13 in 2016. The expected figure in 2017 was five," Major General Mohamed Saif Al Zafin, Assistant to the Commander-in-Chief for Operations of Dubai Police, said.



The registered rate of serious crimes per 100,000 people in 2017 was only 67.69, below the expected figure of 79, compared to 79.1 in 2016, Brigadier Hamad Ajlan Al Amimi, Director-Genral of the Federal Criminal Investigation Police, said.



As per the figures issued by the UN in 2014, the UAE topped the world in the rarity of sexual crimes at a rate of 4.2, ahead of all the developed countries. The rate of housebreaking crimes was 6.4, ahead of Japan, Finland, Germany, France, Switzerland, Sweden and Australia, Al Amimi said.

The country is also in a leading position worldwide in terms of murder and attempted murder crimes at 0.7, ahead of Germany, Sweden, Australia, France and Finland, he added.



Brigadier Abdullah Mubarek bin Amer, Deputy Commdor-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, pointed out that targeted rate of policing services reliability in 2017 was achieved, which was the second place worldwide as per the business confidence index, BCI.



Major General Jassem Mohammed Al Marzouqi, General Commander of Civil Defence at MoI, said that the rate of fire accidents per 100,000 people in 2017 was 16.21, as opposed to the forecast of 19 fire accidents. This is the best rate worldwide as per the International Association of Fire and Rescue Services, CTIF, report in 2017.



As for causalities caused by fire accidents per 100,000 people, the UAE recorded 0.14 rate behind Singapore and ahead of France, the UK, the USA, Sweden and Japan as per the 2017 report of the CTIF,'' he added.