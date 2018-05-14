In Madagascar, fishermen plant mangroves for the future

In just two decades, Madagascar lost about a fifth of its mangrove forest area, exposing its coastline to the ocean's ravages and shrinking the nursery grounds of crabs and shrimp -- two key exports.



With sea levels forecast to rise further due to global warming, coastal villagers are rushing to try and undo the damage, with the help of conservation group WWF.



"The ocean keeps rising and rising, and it takes everything with it," lamented 36-year-old crab fisherman Clement Joseph Rabenandrasana, who travelled several kilometres (miles) from his home in Beanjavilo to Amboanio on the island's west coast to volunteer in a two-day reforestation drive.



Amboanio is a hamlet of about 50 people in the Melaky region, heavily dependent on aquaculture.



"The mangrove protects us," said Rabenandrasana, while conceding that: "I used to harvest mangrove for money" to augment a humble crabbing income which averages about 50-80 euros ($60-96) a month.



Rabenandrasana and others on the Indian Ocean island used to sell mangrove wood for construction beams, and used it themselves for cooking and heating, and to construct shelters.



"We realised too late the importance of this ecosystem," said Eric Ramanitra of WWF, driving the project to sensitise locals to the mangrove's indispensable role.