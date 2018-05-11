London bans junk food ads on public transport to fight child obesity

Almost 40 percent of children aged 10 and 11 in London are overweight or obese, according to research compiled for Britain’s parliament. The ban will target food retailers with products deemed high in fat, salt or sugar such as McDonald's.



Food and drink advertising contributed around 20 million pounds ($27 million) to Transport for London’s revenue during the 2016-17 financial year. A spokesperson from the mayor’s office said :"About two thirds of this comes from high fat, salt and sugar, food and drink."



The National Centre for Social Research and Cancer Research UK found advertising of unhealthy foods particularly when aimed at children creates extra pressure on children and families when it comes to choosing what to eat and drink.



"I want to reduce the influence and pressure that can be put on children and families to make unhealthy choices," Kahn said. "I’m determined to do all I can to tackle this issue with the powers I have and help Londoners make healthy food choices for themselves and their children."



The plans are a key part of the mayor’s draft London Food Strategy and echo initiatives that have been introduced in Amsterdam this year.



Khan said: "The government needs to step up and join this fight against child obesity."