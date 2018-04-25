UAE leads nationality ranking in MENA region, occupying 46th position amongst 167 nationalities

In the latest edition of QNI, the UAE nationality has significantly outperformed to become the leading nationality in the entire MENA region constituting of 20 countries and surpassing its previous ranking of being the best performing within the GCC.

The Emirati nationality now occupies 46th position out of 167 nationalities listed in the index, having climbed three positions year-on-year, and 13 positions over the past five years.

The UAE nationality made a significant leap forward when its holders received visa-free travel access to the Schengen Area in 2016.

Commenting on the UAE’s ranking, Marco Gantenbein, Managing Partner of Henley and Partners Dubai, said, "It is no surprise that the UAE nationality is the leading nationality in the GCC and the wider MENA region.

Although the quality of life in the country has consistently improved with each passing year, in recent times it has been more vigorous than before. This is because the UAE government has implemented several citizen-centric and public-sector initiatives including the National Happiness and Positivity programme, the formation of the Artificial Intelligence Council, all of which has seen a constructive influence in enhancing the nation’s public policy and citizen experience.

Also, with the World Expo 2020 coming up and major infrastructure development projects underway or announced, the possibilities for personal growth and career development remains very strong in the UAE."

"The UAE’s soft power has also seen tremendous growth, which arises from its strong trade relations with other world economies as evident from the recent visa waiver agreements with Ireland and China.

All of these factors demonstrate the diverse and high quality opportunities that a UAE national has access to," he added.