Study reveals window seat passengers least likely to get sick

According to a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, human movement around an enclosed space such as an airline cabin can supposedly spread more viruses than recirculated air.

Since a person's seat influences their movement, those in the aisle and middle seats are more likely to get up and be exposed to germs. Passengers who pick a window seat and stay there have the least exposure.

A study found that on a flight of 150 passengers where one person is sick, only one person on average will become infected.

The odds of getting sick are highest among the 11 passengers seated closest to the sick person three beside, four in front, and four behind.

So if you're particular about germs, a window seat might be your best option. If you just happen to sit next to someone who has a cold, the overhead air vents might still help ward away those germs.