Trade value of re-exported goods in UAE reaches AED546.5 billion in 2017

According to statistics on international commercial trade, re-exported goods formed 47.4 percent of the UAE’s exports last year, which strengthened its stature as a centre of re-exporting in the Middle East.



Statistics from the Central Bank of the UAE highlighted the continuing growth in the trade of re-exported goods, despite the slowdown of the global economy. The value of this sector reached rose to AED532.9 billion in 2016, before again rising to AED546.5 billion in 2017.



Along with free zones with attractive infrastructure and legislative environments, the trade in re-exported goods has given the national economy a competitive advantage over other countries in the Middle East, and promoted its stature as a major player in international trade.



Re-exported goods include imports from abroad that go through customs, which are then re-exported by a third party without being processed.



Re-exported goods represent 47.4 percent of the country’s exports and are sometimes listed as Emirati exports. The trade passing through the free zones of Emirati ports represent over three quarters of the country’s total exports.