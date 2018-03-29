German baby boom goes into fifth year; 2016 births highest since 1996

There were 792,131 babies born in Germany in 2016, the latest year for which data is available. That was the fifth annual increase in a row, and the highest level of births since 1996.

It was also a 7-per-cent increase over 2015 birth levels.

"This development is primarily due to the fact that women aged 30 to 37 are having more children," said the agency.

But the baby boom was not evenly spread. While the country's west saw the number of births go up by 8 per cent, eastern Germany saw a 4-per-cent drop in births.