Scientists warn microplastics pose massive threat to marine giants

Such animals swallow thousands of cubic metres of seawater daily in an effort to capture plankton, in which case they can ingest microplastics directly from polluted water or indirectly through contaminated prey, the scientific analysis published in the journal Trends in Ecology & Evolution said.

It said plastic-associated chemicals and pollutants can accumulate over decades and alter biological processes in the animals, leading to altered growth, development and reproduction, including reduced fertility.

The marine species are also in danger due to their habitat areas overlapping microplastic pollution hotspots like the Gulf of Mexico, the Mediterranean Sea, the Bay of Bengal and the Coral Triangle - an area from Malaysia to the Solomon Islands in the Pacific.

Microplastics are small plastic pieces less than five millimetres long, which are harmful to marine life.

Many of the animals, like manta rays, are threatened species, so it is difficult to assess plastic concentrations via conventional methods such as stomach analysis, Germanov said.

Lately, there has been a large number of reports and studies on marine life facing an existential threat from the millions of tonnes of plastic waste that ends up in the oceans each year.